Criminal justice: Here's what Hochul proposed in her budget

The state budget released by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday includes proposals to enhance safety on New York’s subway system, reduce gun violence and combat hate crimes, as well as grants to law-enforcement agencies to purchase police technology.

Hochul’s budget includes $77 million to partner with New York City to temporarily increase police presence on subway platforms and trains. Police patrols also would be assigned to every overnight train for the next six months.

The governor’s budget calls for an "historic investment" of $370 million for programs to reduce gun violence. "This investment will continue to allow communities, law enforcement and nonprofit groups to stem gun violence in New York State," the proposed budget said.

Hochul also hopes to spend $35 million for the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes, a program that provides funds for security for organizations at risk of hate crimes because of their ideology, beliefs or mission. The governor also wants $50 million for grants to law-enforcement agencies to purchase technology such as body cameras and license plate readers.

Hochul’s proposal also includes $25 million for volunteer fire departments on Long Island and elsewhere to renovate or construct stations "equipped to meet the needs of modern firefighting. Her budget also seeks $13 million to create the New York State Crime Analysis and Joint Special Operations Command Center, a first-in-the-nation headquarters that will track crime trends, disseminate intelligence and coordinate responses in real time.

The budget also would double funding, from $6.5 million to $12.8 million, for rape crisis centers, and more than $400 million to improve security at the state’s correctional facilities.