Hochul's budget would hike school aid, college tuition, payroll taxes

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a $227 billion state budget Wednesday, calling for a 10% school aid hike, a 3% college tuition hike and an increase in payroll taxes for downstate businesses to support mass transit. Hochul, mixing policy with spending initiatives, also called for giving judges more discretion in setting bail and indexing New York’s minimum wage to provide steady increases. The governor’s proposal comes in at about 2.4% more than the current fiscal year, a modest increase by New York standards. But she will be pressed by state legislators to go beyond that as they negotiate toward the April 1 budget deadline. Among the high-profile actions in a plan released Wednesday, Hochul called for:

