Hochul's budget would hike school aid, college tuition, payroll taxes
ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed a $227 billion state budget Wednesday, calling for a 10% school aid hike, a 3% college tuition hike and an increase in payroll taxes for downstate businesses to support mass transit.
Hochul, mixing policy with spending initiatives, also called for giving judges more discretion in setting bail and indexing New York’s minimum wage to provide steady increases.
The governor’s proposal comes in at about 2.4% more than the current fiscal year, a modest increase by New York standards. But she will be pressed by state legislators to go beyond that as they negotiate toward the April 1 budget deadline.
Among the high-profile actions in a plan released Wednesday, Hochul called for:
- Boosting aid to K-12 school districts by 10% or $3.1 billion — a record one-year dollar-amount increase.
- Bolstering funding for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority over several years by raising the payroll tax paid by companies to 0.50% of employee wages from the current 0.34%. Schools and small employers are exempted. Also, directing a share of future revenue from downstate casinos to the MTA.
- Extending, for another three years, a corporate-tax hike that was imposed at the start of the pandemic.
- Raising tuition at public colleges by up to 3%.
- Earmarking $40 million to hire more prosecutors around the state; launching two more state trooper recruitment classes.
- No longer requiring judges to impose the “least restrictive” standard in determining whether a criminal defendant should be released or held on bail on cases that are “bail eligible.”
- Hiking the cigarette tax from $4.35 per pack to $5.35.