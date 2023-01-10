Hochul proposes bail law change, expanding mental health beds

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday proposed giving judges more discretion to hold people on bail, hiring hundreds of more prosecutors and state troopers and expanding mental-health treatment facilities — a multipronged initiative aimed at countering criticism over public safety that hounded her during last year’s election campaign.

Hochul, a Democrat, made the proposals during a wide-ranging State of the State address at the State Capitol.

Hochul proposed adding 1,000 more beds for patients in mental-health facilities and 3,500 housing units for New Yorkers with mental illness. The initiative is tied to a push by New York Mayor Eric Adams to move homeless people with mental illness from the streets – which he has said will reduce crime.

Besides addressing public safety, the governor also made significant proposals to boost education spending, raise college tuition, guarantee steady minimum wage increases, expand access to contraception and discount train tickets. Among the proposals:

Increasing “Foundation Aid,” the largest category of state assistance for K-12 school districts by $2.7 billion, or 13%. A hike had been guaranteed by lawmakers last year and this year’s bump is slightly smaller than the $4 billion in last year’s budget.

Indexing minimum-wage increases to the consumer price index to ensure regular increases while capping the maximum one-year hike.

Raising tuition to State University of New York and City University of New York campuses by 3% or less, tied to a higher education price index.

Making the “City Ticket,” a low-cost, flat-fare train ticket, available 24/7.

Allowing more families to qualify for state assistance for child care by changing the maximum household income.

Allowing pharmacists to directly prescribe hormonal contraception medications, following the lead of 20 other states.

Creating more tax credits for farmers to overset growing overtime wages for workers.

Hochul is kicking off her second full year in office after winning a closer-than-expected election in November over Republican Lee Zeldin. During the campaign, Zeldin repeatedly attacked Hochul about a rise in crime and the state bail law.

Approved in 2019 by then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, bail reform laws eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Critics have said it contributing a to a crime rise during the pandemic, but supporters pointed out many states saw increased crime since then regardless of whether bail laws were altered.

Last year, Hochul persuaded legislators to amend the law to give judge’s more discretion around repeat offenders and certain types of offenses.

Now, she’s proposing more discretion when determining whether to hold a defendant on bail, release him outright or release him with some sort of monitored supervision.

The governor wants to eliminate a provision in the law that limits judges to applying the “least restrictive means” necessary to ensure a defendant’s return to court.

Though technical sounding, such a change would give judges much more latitude in individual cases.

Hochul also proposed launching four new classes of the state trooper academy to boost the ranks of State Police. She also proposed to triple spending on a program called “Aid to Prosecution,” which she said will spur the hiring of hundreds of more prosecutors around the state.