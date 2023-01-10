Hochul proposes increasing housing units in the state by 800,000

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday proposed a statewide plan to increase the number of homes by 800,000 units over the next decade, primarily for low-income and middle-class households and with a special focus on Long Island.

The proposal also includes a way for the state to approve some housing projects that conflict with local zoning if local officials reject them.

“We are implementing transformative ideas to create a New York that works for current New Yorkers and appeals to future New Yorkers,” Hochul said in the prepared text of her State of the State speech on Tuesday. But she warned: “If New Yorkers …. cannot afford to buy a home or pay their rent, if the cost of everything from groceries to utilities keeps rising, making that day-to-day financial burden even heavier, none of the historic investments we have made will make difference.”

The plan will have to be approved by the State Legislature and will be subject to negotiations. There is already concern led by Long Island legislators about pressuring local communities to change zoning laws and to increase population density in neighborhoods.

The state’s “fast-track” proposal would allow housing proposals that are denied locally to go to a “state housing approval board” or the courts.

“The board or the courts under the proposal would approve the project unless the municipality can demonstrate a health or safety” concern, said Micha Lasher, director of policy for Hochul.

The state plan would require local municipalities that have zoning laws to hit targets for growth in housing units. For the downstate area, that means a target of 3% growth in housing every three years. Upstate would face a target of 1% growth every three years.

Lasher said most communities around the state are already hitting or near those targets, but Long Island isn’t. For Long Island, the target will be 38,218 new housing units between 2023-25. In comparison to the 3% growth target, he said, Long Island only increased housing by .56 of 1% from 2018-19. He also noted that Huntington town added just 934 homes in the last decade, compared with more than 91,000 in Brooklyn.

Lasher said that the plan is based on successful programs in New Jersey, Connecticut and California and that the aim isn’t to urbanize suburbs.

“We’re not talking about putting Manhattan in the suburbs,” he told reporters.

The state would provide local governments with $250 million to help pay for infrastructure costs to serve new housing development.

Hochul’s plan doesn’t include her proposal last year to require communities to allow “accessory dwelling units” in their zoning. That proposal would have allowed a single family property to be divided to create an additional residence, or for the owner to build a backyard cottage. Long Island legislators led the charge to push Hochul to rescind that proposal last year.

Hochul’s new proposal, however, would still encourage greater use of ADUs.

Also important to Long Island is Hochul’s proposal to create communities around rail transportation stations on what are often are empty publicly owned lots The proposal would require a municipality to rezone for residential use property within a half mile of a transit station with a minimum of 25 homes per acre.

All municipalities will have flexibility to meet their targets. Part of that is by a “weighting” of housing units. For example, a municipality would get a credit of 1.5 units to use toward meeting its housing targets each time it approves a multifamily apartment complex. It also would get credit for 2 new units for every unit of housing created to be affordable to lower- income residents.

The proposal is a major initiative for Hochul as she attempts to make New York state more affordable and to address an exodus of young New Yorkers and retirees. Hochul has noted the state created nearly three times as many jobs as new housing units over the last decade.

In every region of the state, 40-60% of households pay 30% percent or more on rent and are considered “rent burdened,” state officials said. New York City’s median rent also has risen to $2,750, or twice what is affordable for a household at a median income.

“We are already seeing signs of out-migration that we cannot ignore,” Hochul said. “It is something that I know all too well from growing up in Western New York at a time when jobs were hard to find. We cannot allow that to happen again. The good news is it does not have to be this way.”

Lasher said the plan “reflects a fundamentally different shift … it is truly a statewide strategy the likes of which I don’t think ever existed in New York.”