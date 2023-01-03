Law restores comptoller's power to 'pre-audit' major state contracts

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul and the State Legislature have restored the authority of the state comptroller to “pre-audit” most big state contracts before they are final, overturning measures by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The new law signed by Hochul restores the pre-audit review of large contracts such as for major infrastructure and construction by the State University of New York, the City University of New York and the state Office of General Services. The law sponsored by Sen. Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D-Nanuet) and Assemb. Kenneth Zebrowski (D-Clarkstown) will cover hundreds of millions of dollars in spending each year, while still retaining the power of a governor to buy goods and services quickly during an emergency such as a pandemic.

“This is a huge win for public accountability,” said John Kaehny, executive director of government the watchdog group Reinvent Albany. “The restoration of the comptroller's contract oversight powers will keep tens of billions of dollars in New York State taxpayer funds from being lost to waste, fraud and abuse. New Yorkers of all stripes win when there is independent oversight.”

Hochul had insisted on changes in the bill to raise the value of contracts that would be subject to pre-audits, excluding smaller contracts, and to limit the amount of time pre-audits could take. The pre-audit will cover contracts worth more than $85,000 and the comptroller’s office will have up to 90 days to complete its review. Those changes in the bill were approved by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D_.

Cuomo, beginning in 2011, had included several measures in his state budget proposals that removed "pre-audit" authority from the comptroller’s office. Cuomo argued it was necessary to speed purchasing of essential items and services and to cut costs created by the delay. The measures were adopted by the Legislature as part of the state budgets. Governors have extraordinary leverage to include their policy measures in annual spending plans.

Since 2011, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli sought to regain the power to analyze some of the state’s biggest contracts before the executive branch approves them. These “pre-audits” had aimed to uncover conflicts of interest, waste or fraud before a big contract is finalized under a power. That authority had been in place for more than a century.

“It is vital that these goods and services be procured in a timely fashion,” Hochul stated in signing the bill on Dec. 30. “At the same time, we must ensure that our tax dollars are spent wisely and with appropriate checks and balances.”

The comptroller’s office “plays an important and pivotal role in ensuring that there is integrity in our procurement system and works to ensure that contract decisions are based on which contractor will provide the best and most cost-effective product or service,” Hochul said.

For DiNapoli, the bill signing followed years of trying to restore the authority through measures adopted by the Legislature but vetoed by Cuomo.

“My office’s independent contract review is an essential and important deterrent to waste, fraud and abuse in the state’s procurement process,” DiNapoli said, The law is "a tremendous step to bring more transparency and more accountability to state government.”