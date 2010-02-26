Latest updates from Gov. Paterson's day

It's a fast-moving, fluid Friday for David A. Paterson, who announced his decision to end his campaign for governor.

Here's the latest:

White House's Gibbs weighs in (on Rangel, too): White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs endorsed New York Governor's decision to drop his campaign amid a scandal — and said that another embattled New York Democrat, Harlem Rep. Charles Rangel, shouldn't be exempted from punishment if he's found guilty of ethics violations, according to Politico.com.

"I have not talked to the president about this, but it's safe to say that anybody that read these articles, believes at a minimum, he made the right decision," Gibbs said.

As for Rangel, Gibbs was less adamant: "The president is not going to get involved in internal House matters as it relates to chairmanships," he said. "But the president has worked on ethics reform. ... He would expect that members of both the House and Senate understand, and ought to be accountable for following those rules, and any violations would be acted on ... and that applies to everyone."

Rice, too, plays it coy. Kathleen Rice, who has said she will run for Attorney General should Cuomo announce he's running for governor, had this to say through her spokesman Eric Phillips: "There will be a time for political discussions as the election year unfolds – and she is grateful for those who are urging her to continue her work on behalf of New Yorkers – but the time for that discussion is not now."

Schumer approves. "Governor Paterson did the right thing in choosing to end his campaign for Governor. We will continue to work with him for the benefit of the people of New York." The statement from Senator Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Cox invokes Spitzer and Hevesi, swipes at Cuomo. State GOP chairman Ed Cox at 4:18 p.m. in a statement that inadvertently misspells the governor’s name: “The end of Governor David Patterson’s re-election campaign amidst a cloud of scandal is just the latest example of the Democratic Party’s culture of corruption, stemming from their absolute control of government on a state and nationwide level...Two statewide officials, Democratic Governor Eliot Spitzer and State Comptroller Alan Hevesi, resigned in disgrace, while Governor Paterson’s own transgressions are now precluding him from seeking a second-term. Each of Attorney General Cuomo's 2006 running mates has left a tragic legacy of failure and abuse of the public trust. The fact Attorney General Cuomo has not recused himself from the Paterson investigation, in which his clear political interests are at stake, means Cuomo is no different than the others who perpetuate this corrupt environment.”

Here’s a biggie, but Cuomo plays coy. The statement from Attorney General Andrew Cuomo: “I am sure this is a difficult choice and a sad day for the Governor and his family. It is in the best interests of all New Yorkers that the state government function through this difficult time and address the pressing budgetary problems we face. This is an election year and I will announce my plans at the appropriate time. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on my job as Attorney General and the many important issues we are pursuing.”

Gillibrand speaks. "The Senator believes Governor Paterson has done the right thing by ceasing his campaign and putting the interests of New Yorkers first. We must focus on bringing all New Yorkers together right now to address the challenges facing our state." This from spokesman Matt Canter at 3:46 p.m.

Drumbeat mounts for Paterson to go. And from no lesser long-time Paterson supporter than New York City comptroller John C. Liu: “We have a $4.1 billion budget deficit to grapple with in New York City and cannot make real progress until the State budget is resolved on time one month from now. In order for this to happen, we need Governor Paterson to step down now. Richard Ravitch has an abundance of integrity, experience and creativity. As Governor, Richard Ravitch would be the person most able to steer clear of politics, bring people together, and bring about a balanced, on-time state budget. "I have stood by my friend and Governor David Paterson until today. David Paterson is a fighter whose commitment to the overall well-being of New Yorkers is without doubt, and deserves our thanks for his service. Given New York's precarious fiscal situation and the investigation involving the Governor, even if self-imposed, New York should move forward under Governor Ravitch."

A shot from GOP candidate for guv. GOP gubernatorial hopeful Rick Lazio has this to say: “This is another sad chapter in New York State government. It's dysfunctional, it's broken and it doesn't work. It's exactly why we need someone not tied to the Albany culture to bring the sweeping change we deserve.”

Senate Republican Leader speaks. Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) at 3:31 p.m.: “Governor Paterson called me and informed me that he would end his campaign for Governor. I believe that he made the right decision. I told him that Senate Republicans were prepared to move forward on a bipartisan basis to address the budget and other pressing matters, and that hopefully the Senate and Assembly Democrats, unlike last year, would do so as well.”

Now they come thick ‘n’ fast. Statements follow quickly after Paterson speaks. This from Jay Jacobs, Nassau and State Democratic chairman at 3:23 p.m.: “By announcing his decision this afternoon to not seek a full term as Governor, David Paterson has clearly shown his commitment to the people of the State of New York, the Democratic Party and his colleagues in government. His personal sacrifice underscores his character and courage in a most difficult time for him personally. Governor Paterson entered office under extraordinary circumstances, immediately faced a financial crisis of historic proportions and has managed to keep New York State solvent while amassing an impressive record of accomplishments. The Governor's action today reminds us of what it means to be a true public servant by putting The People First.”

Campaign’s off: Guv. He started five minutes late (3:05 p.m.), but confirms during news conference at Manhattan office he’s dropping his s bid for election. No mention of how much he was trailing in the polls, but as to the alleged domestic violence fiasco surrounding his aide: “I have never abused my office, not now, not ever.”

Harold Ford tries to capitalize. Re-releasing — at 2:59 p.m. — a Thursday night statement his potential target Senator Kirsten Gillibrand couldn’t make (Gillbrand, after all, was appointed to her U.S. Senate seat by Gov. Paterson. She’s avoided telling Paterson to drop out of race.): “Last night, I released a statement asking Governor Paterson not to seek election. In addition, I've called on the Governor to consider stepping down.

Here's the statement.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations and the urgent need to focus on the state budget and creating jobs, Governor Paterson should not distract the Democratic Party or the State any longer by seeking election.

“Finally, the Governor should be honest with the voters about his effectiveness going forward in dealing with the budget and other pressing matters. And if this very serious investigation further erodes his ability to govern out his term, he should immediately step down for the good of the state.”

Resignation call? Is Craig Johnson (D-Port Washington) suggesting Paterson should resign? This in a 2:11 P.M. statement: “In deciding not to seek a full term, Governor Paterson made a responsible decision in the wake of the disturbing scandal that has consumed his office. Prior to these most recent allegations of domestic violence and abuse of power, I was the first member of the Long Island delegation to call for Governor Paterson to not run this November. I was concerned that politics were distracting him from the business of running the state. Now, the Governor must now consider whether he can be an effective leader for New York during these difficult times.”

Sharpton will respond. The Rev. Al Sharpton issues a release at 1:37 p.m. announcing that he will respond to Gov. Paterson's announcement during a 4:30 p.m. news conference at Manhattan's Capital Grille.

Paterson to speak. 1 p.m.: Paterson's office announces he will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at his Manhattan office.

LI Democrat chimes in. 12:18 P.M.: Statement from Senator Brian X. Foley (D-Blue Point), the freshman senator whose upset victory last year helped the Democrats take control of the Republican long-dominated State Senate last year.

"The governor made the right decision by abandoning his reelection [election] campaign. I am happy that this major distraction is behind us so we can direct our full focus on the budget, creating jobs, and lowering taxes."

Levy jumps gun. 12:16 p.m. Statement from Steve Levy's office:

"Suffolk County Executive and prospective 2010 gubernatorial candidate Steve Levy has issued the following statement in response to Governor Paterson's pending announcement that he will not run for re-election [election].

"These recent events add to what is the most dysfunctional state in the union. People want a revolution in Albany and I'm very close to leading that charge. We must remain focused on the fact that New York State is on the verge of bankruptcy and desperately needs a proven leader with the specific remedies that I've laid out in my Plan to Rescue New York." - Steve Levy, Suffolk County executive and prospective 2010 NY State Gubernatorial candidate."

Editors' note: Levy has yet to say the party for which he might run.

Paterson in two minds? Noon: Sources tell Newsday that Paterson now appears to be wavering on whether to drop his election bid. He had been expected to call a news conference for Friday afternoon at his Manhattan office.

GOP gets ahead of story. 11:30 a.m.: Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua) issues a statement applauding Paterson's "decision" not to stand for election, saying it's "the right thing to do."

"I and many other legislators in both houses, from both parties, have serious concerns about the allegations and how they have made it nearly impossible for the people's business to move forward."

Kolb urged the governor and legislative leaders to focus on the April 1 deadline for adoption of a new state budget.

Paterson may drop bid. At about 9:30 a.m., people close to Paterson begin telling Newsday and other media outlets that the governor has decided to drop his election bid. He does not plan to resign.

A quick recap:

Thursday night. Paterson vowed to remain in the race, but said he was willing to listen to the concerns of Democrats from around the state.

Wednesday night. Paterson suspends aide David Johnson without pay following a New York Times story that detailed an alleged domestic violence incident between Johnson and a female companion - with allegations the victim was harassed by State Police. Paterson also confirmed he spoke with the woman by telephone this month.