Long Island medical transportation companies stole from Medicaid in billing schemes, AG James says

More than 50 transportation companies across New York, including several on Long Island, used fake billing schemes to steal from Medicaid and exploit vulnerable patients, the state attorney general said Tuesday. In an announcement Tuesday at her lower Manhattan office, Attorney General Letitia James said her office had sent cease and desist notices to 54 companies warning of financial penalties and prison time if they continue allegedly overcharging Medicaid for fraudulent services. “Companies that illegally profit by exploiting Medicaid patient steal taxpayer money and undermine the health care system,” James said, in a news release. Medicaid reimburses businesses for transporting patients to and from covered medical services. According to James’ office, fake billing schemes often involve billing Medicaid for fake trips, adding fake tolls to inflate costs, fraudulently extending the mileage of trips and using unlicensed drivers

