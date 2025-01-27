Long Island parks set attendance records last year in dramatic increase, with spike in last 10 years

New York State Parks set a record for attendance last year, including a record year of more than 9.5 million visitors to Jones Beach during its 95th anniversary.

Attendance at state parks has increased for a dozen straight years, totaling 88 million people last year statewide, surpassing last year’s total by 4 million additional visitors.

"Some parks reached record levels and attendance, and nearly all of them increased dramatically," said George Gorman, regional director of state parks on Long Island. "We had a lot of initiatives by the governor and events to celebrate our anniversary. They all helped drive attendance up, with good weather, particularly in June and July when it was hot and sunny."

The larger crowds have prompted state officials to monitor traffic at every state park, including an upgraded traffic management program during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gorman said.

Parks officials will close parks and parking lots when they reach capacity, but have also increased overflow parking areas at some parks such as the Bayard Cutting Arboretum, which closed frequently during the spring bloom.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

State funding has also led to an increase in security with more park rangers and state police to deal with more people and infrastructure improvements at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

Officials said they have also been hiring and training more lifeguards in past offseasons to ensure there is no shortage for the summer. The state also increased lifeguard salaries two years ago.

Robert Moses was the second busiest park of the year on Long Island with 3.9 million visitors, followed by 3.5 million visitors to Sunken Meadow State Park.

The Jones Beach Bethpage Air Show drew 459,000 visitors, from its rehearsal Friday through the air show on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, even though Sunday’s performance over the beach was cut short by fog.

Jones Beach also drew 195,000 people on July 4 and for its fireworks show, Gorman said. Attendance at Jones Beach jumped by 10% compared to 2023. The beach also saw an increase of 77,000 visitors in October for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer walk.

The beaches at Jones Beach and Robert Moses State Park extended hours into the evening during last summer’s heat wave and added free swimming across state parks for the summer. State officials said pool attendance of 542,000 people jumped 36% from last year, including free entry to the Jones Beach western bath house.

"This new attendance record is a result of our commitment to expanding opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy safe, healthy recreation, whether it’s through swimming, hiking, camping, or gathering to take in our world-class vistas, beaches and waterfalls," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Other Long Island state parks with an increase in visitors included a 26% increase at Orient Beach, with 3,000 more sunbathers, and an 18% jump in visitors to Brentwood for its baseball and soccer programs, Gorman said.

Gilgo State Park saw nearly 88,000 fewer visitors while the park was closed half the year due to beach erosion. The Army Corps of Engineers is adding 1.5 million-cubic yards of sand for beach replenishment and the beach is planned to open April 1.

Next year’s park events will include the newly renamed FourLeaf Air Show, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds at Jones Beach, and the Ryder Cup golf tournament in September at the Bethpage Black Course.