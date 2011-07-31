Man charged with killing doctor due back in court

A former doctor charged with killing a Yale University doctor he once worked with is due back in court.

Lishan Wang is scheduled to return Friday to New Haven Superior Court. Wang is charged with fatally shooting Dr. Vajinder (vah-JIN'-der) Toor last year outside Toor's home in Branford.

Authorities say Wang had confrontations with Toor and other co-workers at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in New York, which led to his dismissal

A judge ruled Wang incompetent to stand trial last September, but said he believed psychiatric treatment would restore Wang to competency. A psychiatrist testified in December he believed Wang was competent, but defense lawyers challenged that opinion.

A judge ruled in February that Wang has been restored to competency.