McNulty to leave Supreme Court before schedule

State Supreme Court Justice Marion McNulty of Suffolk is moving up her planned departure date from September to Aug. 3 so a special election can be held in November to fill her vacancy.

Though she's leaving five years before her term ends, McNulty's successor will be elected to a full 14-year term in the $167,000-a-year post.

As a result, a total four Supreme Court seats will be decided this fall. Justice John J.J. Jones Jr. is also stepping down at the end of the year when his term ends. Another vacancy was created when Justice Joel Asparch died earlier this year. Also, Justice Arthur Pitts will be running for a second term.

The parties convene in mid-September to nominate candidates.-- Rick Brand