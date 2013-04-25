New Jersey teacher Ron Tuitt fired for urinating in classroom

A second-grade teacher has been fired for insubordination and inappropriate behavior, including urinating in his northern New Jersey classroom.

Ron Tuitt had taught in Paterson's schools since 1996.

State Education Commissioner Christopher Cerf approved removing Tuitt's tenure protection and firing him on April 18.

The state found the teacher once urinated in a classroom trash can, sometimes urinated in a plastic bottle and asked students to take his waste to the boys' bathroom and flush it, and let students sit in his motorized wheelchair.

Tuitt denied some of the charges and told the state that others were because he was ill and his principal removed some accommodations.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Cerf says any changes were not an excuse for his behavior.