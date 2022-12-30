New law mandates nursing spaces at airports for breastfeeding mothers

ALBANY — Major airports will be required to create private nursing spaces for breastfeeding mothers under one of several new state laws effective Jan. 1. Other new laws will require “non-regulated” overnight children’s camps to check sex offender registries for the names of employees and volunteers — the same standard already faced by more traditional camps. Another new measure will create a task force to investigate the impact of violence and extremism in social media, while another will require larger companies to prominently post benefits and services for veterans. The measures were passed by the State Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul this year. The “lactation accommodations in airports act” requires major airports to provide spaces for breastfeeding mothers behind the security screening area. The space, at a minimum, must be private, have a chair and an electrical outlet. The law builds on an existing state law that legally empowers women to breastfeed, publicly or privately, at airports. The law covers major airports with more than 1 million passenger boardings per year. That includes John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and the Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany airports, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. The law also requires most smaller airports to provide the space when 25% or more of passenger terminals are renovated. “By providing a designated, non-bathroom space in airports for people to breastfeed, pump or feed their infants, we are perpetuating healthy parenting practices,” Assemb. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont) said when the measure she co-sponsored passed. “Proper nutrition is essential for a child's development, especially during an infant's first year.” Also beginning next year, a new law will require operators of a “children’s overnight camp” to determine whether any employee or volunteer is listed in a sex offender registry before the day the worker begins duties at the camp. The law also requires annual reviews of employees against national sex offender registries. The law is aimed at camps that are not regulated by the state Department of Health, which hadn’t been required to perform the checks. “Non-regulated” camps are land with any tents, vehicles, buildings or other structures “which may be occupied on a scheduled basis” by youths under 16 years old, according to state Business Law. The law also requires camps regulated by the state Health Department to check not just the state sex offender list, as is already required, but the national sex offender registries as well. “When parents send their children to summer camp, they want their children to have a fun and healthy experience, but foremost they need to know that they are in a safe environment,” co-sponsor Assemb. Amy Paulin (D-Scarsdale) said. “With this new legislation, all camps are now required to check their employees’ and volunteers’ backgrounds on both the state and national sex offender registries … to protect children and give families peace-of-mind when sending their children to camp in New York state.” The Legislature also took aim at online sources of violence and extremism, including hate crimes and school shootings. The state “task force on social media and violent extremism” will investigate and make recommendations for government action. The task force’s focus will be “online social media companies and any role they may have in promoting, facilitating, and providing platforms … to plan, and promote acts of violence,” according to the law. The jurisdiction will include threats against public safety or against a specific group or person in hate crimes, terrorism and extremism. The task force within the state Attorney General’s Office will investigate complaints and evaluate whether the online platform could face civil or criminal charges. The task force also will explore areas of interest that could lead to legislation, according to the law. “Time and time again, we’ve seen the devastating consequences of online hate and violent extremism going unchecked,” said Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-Bronx). “The bill will provide the state with tools to seek accountability for bias-related violence and intimidation.” Also in 2023, employers with 50 or more full-time or full-time equivalent employees will have to display a poster list and explain rights available to military veterans. The posters will include contacts for help with substance abuse and mental health issues, list benefits to pursue education and workforce training, enumerate tax benefits, and provide contacts for unemployment insurance and legal services. The law states: “A standardized workplace posting would ensure that more outreach and information about these programs is readily available to veterans, and would help to ease their transition back into civilian life by ensuring that military families are supported.” “The vast majority of veterans in New York are unaware that they are due billions of dollars in benefits for their service,” said co-sponsor Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford). “While this is a small step in a long road toward getting the word out and getting this money in the pockets of our veterans, it marks an important step toward addressing veteran homelessness, mental health issues, and their overall financial well-being."

