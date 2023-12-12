Court of Appeals orders New York congressional district maps to be redrawn

ALBANY – New York’s top court on Tuesday ordered the state’s congressional map to be redrawn, giving Democrats a huge win in a case that could impact the balance of power in Congress. The state Court of Appeals, in a 4-3 decision, said districts drawn just last year by a court-appointed specialist were a short-term fix and now can be discarded. “The existing judicially drawn congressional districts are limited to the 2022 election,” Chief Judge Rowan Wilson wrote for the majority. The court, agreeing with a Democratic-driven lawsuit, said the map-making process should begin again with the state’s bipartisan redistricting panel and the State Legislature should have final say. With the Democrats holding overwhelming control of the Legislature, this gives the party the potential power to tweak lines to make swing districts that they lost in 2022 — especially on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley — more favorable to their candidates.

