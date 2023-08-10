Study: 94% of NY early voting sites surveyed lacked full access for disabled

ALBANY — A new study released Thursday found 94% of early voting sites surveyed statewide in 2022 weren’t fully accessible to voters with disabilities in violation of state and federal law.

The report by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School and the Disabilities Rights New York group found “rampant” violations of state and federal law meant to ensure disabled voters can cast ballots.

Researchers did spot checks of 179 of 402 early voting sites used in the 2022 election cycle. The sites surveyed included eight polling places in Nassau County and 11 in Suffolk County. Information wasn't immediately available about the accessibility of the Nassau and Suffolk locations.

The study concluded that the state must better enforce laws to help disabled voters cast ballots, crack down on counties that don’t follow the law and embrace solutions such as curbside and mobile voting.

“This report has highlighted many issues that continue to create barriers to voting,” said Timothy A. Clune, executive director of Disability Rights New York. “When 94% of polling sites that we surveyed are not fully accessible, it is more than clear that all voters cannot exercise their right to vote.”

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that about a quarter of New York’s adult population has disabilities.

The report also found:

42% of early voting sites checked didn’t have voting machines to assist voters with poor vision, limited dexterity or physical impairments to cast ballots privately and independently.

58% of sites evaluated didn’t have required “access aisles” that provide room for wheelchairs to navigate parking lots.

In a response in June to a draft of the report, the state Board of Elections said it would work to improve access for voters with disabilities, but noted the difficulties for county boards of election in finding “suitable locations” for early voting.

“Our office is actively working on interim recommendations for counties based on the findings of the report,” the BOE said in its response to the draft report. “We are also planning to update existing guidance, including the procurement of new materials on poll worker etiquette and enhanced training for county commissioners, in advance of the general election. The New York State Board of Elections remains steadfast in our commitment to ensuring equitable access for all voters.”