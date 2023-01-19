New York gun restrictions can temporarily remain in place, Supreme Court says again

New York State's new gun restrictions can remain temporarily in place after the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday turned down an emergency challenge by firearms dealers.

The decision, which was unsigned by the court and included no public dissent, allows the state to maintain several measures that gun sellers contend violate their Second Amendment rights, while legal cases play out.

They include requiring security systems at firearms stores and preventing anyone under age 18 from entering unless they're with a parent or guardian; requiring workers at gun shops to be at least 21; and mandating background checks for ammunition purchases, as well as training for obtaining a concealed-carry license.

"The Supreme Court has once again denied a request to block the state's laws regulating firearms, allowing us to continue our work to protect New Yorkers," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "As we make major investments in law enforcement and proven gun violence prevention programs, we will continue to ensure that New York leads the nation in gun safety regulations."

The case was brought by nine individuals who sell firearms in upstate New York. Firearms groups are continuing to separately challenge a lower court's decision that allowed the state's gun laws to go into effect. There are other pending lawsuits as well.

The State Legislature passed the gun laws last summer after the Supreme Court struck down New York's limits on individuals carrying concealed handguns outside the home.

The court's ruling comes a week after the justices temporarily rejected a separate request by a Second Amendment group to block other parts of New York's Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which also prohibits firearms in "sensitive locations" such as churches, public parks, theaters and in Times Square.