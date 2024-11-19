New York State puts out a call for potential nuclear sites, but not on Long Island

New York State is taking the next step in exploring "advanced" nuclear energy to power the state grid in future years, but that step for now excludes Long Island and New York City.

Last week, the state Energy Research and Development Authority issued a request for information to determine whether power developers, labor, power users, host communities and others are interested in pursuing "a potential role in advanced nuclear energy development."

The request follows Gov. Kathy Hochul’s convening of a summit in September that opened the door to next-generation nuclear power to provide a steady source of energy to a grid expected to be replete with intermittent power sources such as wind and solar in coming decades. State climate law mandates a zero-emission grid by 2040.

Nuclear "may represent an opportunity for additional grid capacity to support an electrifying economy that can complement New York’s build out of renewables," according to a state-funded report by the Brattle Group released at the time.

But the first formal step from that plan appears to exclude Long Island and New York City as potential sites for the power. The state’s request for information last week noted generation projects under consideration can only be located north and west of the lower Hudson Valley, leaving Long Island and New York City out of the program, for now.

All state nuclear plants now in operation are located upstate. The Indian Point nuclear energy plant in Westchester stopped producing power in 2021.

NYSERDA, in response to Newsday questions, said its request for information centers on the upstate region because, "there is significant electric load growth expected in the near term in Central and Western New York," tied primarily to "large-load economic-development projects in the semiconductor and Artificial Intelligence industries."

Downstate, NYSERDA said, already has "significant zero-emission energy solutions currently being developed, including ongoing offshore wind projects and the construction of the Champlain Hudson Power Express to connect New York City with Quebec’s hydropower resources."

Long Island has had a particularly contentious history with nuclear power — LIPA ratepayers are still paying costs tied to the decommissioning of the Shoreham nuke plant, and Suffolk customers still are paying for a Shoreham property tax settlement. LIPA has said the Shoreham costs could be off its books in about two years.

Despite mothballing Shoreham, LIPA owns around 17% of one upstate nuclear plant, Nine Mile Point 2, near Oswego.

Among the ratepayers who amassed in opposition to the plant in the 1980s was Fred Harrison, an activist at Food and Water Watch and a named plaintiff in a RICO suit against LIPA over Shoreham.

Harrison, in an email, said the state information request notes there are "risks and concerns" about siting, safety, community interests and waste in nuclear power, but noted, "They say nothing more about them — as if they are small technical matters..."

In addition, Harrison said, "I know firsthand about nuclear cost overruns," noting his role as plaintiff in the RICO suit against LIPA. "Cost overruns played an enormous role in undermining LILCO and Shoreham, setting the stage for LIPA and the bailout."

Ryan Madden, climate and energy campaigns director for the Long Island Progressive Coalition, called the state’s next step in exploring new nuclear "a continuation of New York State moving in the wrong direction."

NYSERDA chief executive Doreen Harris said in a statement that companies across the country and around the globe are already pursuing nuclear power for on-site energy needs. Microsoft recently announced a deal to reopen Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, which experienced the county’s largest nuclear accident, to power its data centers.

In addition, she noted the federal government has signaled an interest in investing in nuclear power.

"We recognize that now is the time to position New York to fully engage this new sector that can drive significant economic development," Harris said, adding the information request "will enable us to begin developing strategic partnerships and initiatives for complementary resources that will ultimately support the increased deployment of renewables as we work toward a zero-emission grid of the future."