New York State DMV slowed by computer problem

The state Department of Motor Vehicles said Monday it was experiencing a "slowdown" on its computer system statewide that has impacted office services and Web transactions.

A DMV spokesman said the problem hadn't been pinpointed as of Monday afternoon and it wasn't clear when the system will be back in full operation.

Spokesman Pete Bucci said a mainframe server was upgraded Sunday and tested properly, but couldn't handle the load of actual business Monday morning.

The problems with license and registration transactions involve all 35 offices run by the DMV in major cities, and the offices operated by county clerks upstate.

Bucci said "very few transactions are getting through." The agency will make allowances for anyone who misses a deadline.

He said engineers are working to identify the cause of the technical glitch.