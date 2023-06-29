Gov. Hochul raises maximum age for New York State Police applicants to boost recruitment

In an effort to boost the ranks of the New York State Police, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday raised the maximum age to become a state trooper from 29 to 34, and up to 41 for individuals with at least seven years of military experience.

The change, which was requested by the State Police Department, is expected to attract candidates transitioning from other careers, including the military.

"By raising the maximum age of new recruits, we are widening the pool of people who can help us with this incredibly important work," Hochul said.

Candidates to become a trooper must be American citizens with at least a high school diploma between the age of 20 and 34. That maximum age can be extended by one year for each year of full-time active military duty, up to seven years.

The starting salary is just under $60,000, growing to more than $84,000 after one year, officials said.

"This change will allow us to recruit the most diverse and skilled group of candidates possible," said acting State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli. "There are many qualified candidates from the military or other careers who decide that they want to transition to the State Police, but because of the previous age requirement, some were not eligible. These are individuals that have a wealth of knowledge and experience to bring to the job. The New York State Police has a proud tradition of excellence. By raising the age, we are ensuring that we have the best and most qualified candidates possible to carry on that legacy."

In addition, Hochul on Thursday announced that her budget appropriated more than $66 million to double the number of state police academy classes held each year from two to four. The move, she said, is designed to reduce violent crime and boost the number of female and minority candidates.

Individuals can apply to take the trooper entrance exam beginning on July 1 and schedule time to take the test at one of 54 testing centers across the state as early as July 10. The application process will continue through September.