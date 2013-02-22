New York trails used by 2.2 million, survey says

ALBANY -- A first-of-its-kind survey estimates more than 2.2 million cyclists and pedestrians are using 14 of New York State's most popular trails each year.

The results of the first state trail user count have been announced by the advocacy group Parks & Trails New York, along with the State Trails Council and the state parks office. The user counts, conducted by volunteers last August, focused on 14 of the state's greenway or multi-use trails.

The survey found the Hudson Valley Rail Trail in Ulster County was the most popular, with more than 650,000 annual users. Other popular trails include the Jones Beach and Bethpage bikeways on Long Island, the Harlem Valley Rail Trail through Dutchess and Columbia counties and the Robert Moses Trail near Niagara Falls. -- AP