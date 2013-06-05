Noam Bramson 'thrilled' by Independence Party endorsement in exec race

Westchester County executive candidate Noam Bramson has won the endorsement of Westchester's Independence Party, denying to incumbent Rob Astorino a ballot line widely believed to have helped Astorino win four years ago.

The Independence Party announced its support for Bramson, the Democratic mayor of New Rochelle, in a news release Tuesday.

"Four years ago, we and many independent voters thought that Rob Astorino could be an 'independent thinker' who would tackle the important issues facing our county. His four years in office have proved that hope wrong," said Independence Party chairman Giulio Cavallo in the release.

Bramson -- a popular mayor with more than 17 years of political experience -- won the Democratic nomination for county executive over Board of Legislators chairman Ken Jenkins at the party's convention in White Plains in April.

Astorino, a Republican, defeated Democratic incumbent Andy Spano in 2009, on a platform heavily critical of the county's highest-in-the-nation property taxes. While in office, he has annually pledged no tax increases. He proudly took credit for reducing county taxes by 2 percent in his most recent State of the County address.

"We're obviously thrilled by the endorsement," said Barry Caro, the communications director for Bramson's campaign. "Since the Independence Party came into existence no Republican has won election without the endorsement of the party."

Astorino's campaign says they were not surprised by Cavallo's announcement.

"It was expected that Mr. Cavallo would back whoever ran against the County Executive," said Astorino campaign spokeswoman Jessica Proud in a statement. "He made his sentiments clear in an overly candid interview with Newsday about what he expected for the endorsement."

In an exclusive November interview, Cavallo told Newsday he was disappointed his suggestions for county political appointees had fallen on deaf ears.

"There's nothing for me to speak to (Astorino) about if he's not going to listen to who I recommend," Cavallo said in the interview. "I believe that if I help you, I should get the first crack at any position."

Bramson's campaign contends that Westchester voters and Independence Party members have become disillusioned with Astorino's leadership over wedge issues like marriage equality and abortion rights.

"Astorino was thought to be an independent and has proved anything but," said Caro. "He's been a right-wing extremist in many ways."

Astorino's camp brushes off such criticism.

"Mr. Bramson may have the worst tax-raising record of any New Rochelle mayor in history," said Proud via email. "No wonder he wants to talk about anything than what the voters care about, which is making Westchester more affordable."

Over the years, Cavallo, a Yonkers resident, has given his party's endorsement to candidates from both major parties, including Westchester County District Attorney Janet DiFiore and former-County Executive Spano.

New York is one of only six states that allows third parties to cross-endorse and run candidates from a major party on their line, drawing voters on Election Day who don't want to be affiliated with the Democrats or Republicans.

"This is the swing party," said Caro. "It goes sometimes with Democrats and sometimes with Republicans and this time it's swinging against Astorino."

In praising Bramson, Cavallo said the former aide to congresswoman Nita Lowey "has a clear plan to get Westchester County government moving again, provide relief to Westchester taxpayers, and create jobs."