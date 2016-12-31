NY combats zombie houses with laws taking effect Sunday

ALBANY — New Yorkers will see a crackdown on zombie houses — abandoned homes in foreclosure that are a source of blight on Long Island and in cities statewide — under new state legislation that takes effect Sunday.

The measures include a “Consumer Bill of Rights” to better inform consumers about how to avoid foreclosures and more rights for homeowners in foreclosure.

The legislation also requires banks to care for houses after foreclosure to preserve their value for quicker resale.

And the state will have to maintain a registry of vacant or abandoned zombie houses.

“From the Bronx to Buffalo, zombie properties impact every corner of our state, resulting in blight and diminished property values for surrounding homeowners,” said state Sen. Jeff Klein (D-Bronx), sponsor of many of the zombie home bills and leader of the Senate’s Independent Democratic Conference.

“Broken windows, open doors and falling facades will no longer mar our communities, and if banks fail to comply, our law empowers the Department of Financial Services to take court action, issue violations and fines,” Klein said.

Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) said the measure, which required months of negotiations, will protect New Yorkers’ property values.

“Working together, we have passed a responsible measure to address the abandoned and decaying homes in many of our communities,” he said.

The laws require a bank that is foreclosing on a property to move to auction within 90 days of receiving a court judgment to take ownership. The bank must make sure the property is reoccupied within 180 days of taking ownership.

The legislation creates a Community Restoration Fund to help homeowners facing foreclosure. The fund will purchase defaulted mortgages and modify the conditions to help homeowners keep their residences.

Banks will face a $500 penalty per violation for each day they fail to maintain a vacant property. An electronic registry created by the law will allow local governments to monitor banks’ performance under the new requirements.

In addition, the state budget adopted in April provides $100 million to help people purchase and renovate zombie residences. The fund will also help banks repair houses faster to get them back on the market and occupied.

“This legislation brings all the stakeholders into the process — local governments, the banks and the public — to identify and eliminate blighted homes and prevent foreclosed properties from becoming blighted in the first place,” said Sen. Tom Croci (R-Sayville)

The zombie house legislation is among a variety of state measures that take effect Sunday. They include: