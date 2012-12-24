NY sets moment of silence Friday for Newtown

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that New York State will observe a moment of silence Friday at 9:30 a.m. in remembrance of the victims of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

"Last Friday, 26 innocent lives were lost to a senseless and horrific act of violence," Cuomo said in a statement. "One week later, we will honor those victims -- many of whom were young children -- with a moment of silence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Newtown as we continue to mourn the loss of these precious lives."

Cuomo also has asked that places of worship and government buildings that can to ring bells 26 times in honor of the victims.