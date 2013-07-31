NY State, Senecas settle gambling dispute
By handing out oversized checks for casino funds that were withheld from three western New York cities during the conflict.. The state and Seneca leaders made stops in Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca, where the Senecas operate casinos under an agreement with the state that requires them to share slot-machine revenue with the state and three host communities.. "For years the Seneca Nation and state government were mired in a disagreement over gaming revenues for local communities, but with today's ceremony we are turning a new page in that narrative," Cuomo said in Salamanca while delivering a check for $34.5 million in overdue funds.. Niagara Falls received the biggest check: $89 million. Buffalo's share was $15.5 million.. The agreement gives the cities full back pay. Also, the state will receive about $408 million and the Senecas will retain $209 million in withheld revenue and resume making regular annual payments to the state