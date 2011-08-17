NY warning on mosquitoes after child dies

The state Health Department is warning area residents to take precautions against being bitten by mosquitoes following the death of a 4-year-old child from Oswego County, who died of Eastern equine encephalitis Sunday.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Nirav R. Shah urged New Yorkers to take precautions, such as using effective mosquito repellent and wearing long pants and long sleeves, to guard against insect bites.

Mosquitoes carrying EEE and West Nile virus have been identified in all areas of the state, according to a release from the American Red Cross.

While there have been no confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in New York State this year, there were 13 reported human cases statewide at this time last year, and reports of this virus tend to increase in late summer through mid-fall, the release said.

Cases of EEE are rare, and the single case of EEE identified in Oswego County is the only human case of EEE identified this summer, according to the release.

"Mosquito bites should not be seen as harmless, and all New Yorkers should take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites over the remainder of the summer and through the fall," Shah said in the release.

DOH and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend applying insect repellent with DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children younger than 3, and products containing DEET should not be used on infants younger than 2 months.

For children older than 2 months, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends products containing 10 percent to 30 percent DEET.

New Yorkers are also advised to eliminate standing water in yards, and ensure windows and doors have good screens.