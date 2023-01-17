NYPD officer shot in arm in the Bronx

An NYPD officer on an anti-gun patrol was shot in the upper left arm, with the bullet “narrowly missing vital structures,” early Tuesday morning in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

A 16-year-old, who had a .32 caliber firearm, was arrested, and two additional suspects were sought after the approximately 3:03 a.m. shooting, Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewall told reporters at St. Barnabas Hospital, where the injured officer was being treated.

“We will stop at nothing to ensure the subject in this shooting and the people who drive violence in this city will be brought to justice,” Sewall said.

Two uniformed officers were approaching what the NYPD said was “a known gang location” on Prospect Avenue near 183rd Street in an unmarked car when Sewall said they “attempted to engage two males on the corner.”

Before the officers got out of their car, "at least one male" fired six times, striking the officer in the passenger seat, the NYPD said.

Both officers, whose identities have yet to be released, returned fire and gave chase — as two more shots were fired from approximately 100 feet away by someone armed with a .380 caliber firearm, the NYPD said.

However, those second shots were not directed at the officers, the NYPD said, citing video camera footage.

Instead, that shooter aimed at where the first shots came from, the NYPD said.

The two suspects still at large are both male. One was with the 16-year-old and the other was the shooter of the .380-caliber firearm, the NYPD said.

Both wore black, with the shooter clad in a hooded sweatshirt and jeans, the NYPD said.

Mayor Eric Adams, who has stressed his crime-fighting initiatives, said he had thanked the injured officer and his family, and praised him and his colleagues for reducing gun violence in the Bronx.

However, he said, this shooting “clearly emphasizes too many youngsters have too many guns in their hands and our job is to create a pathway to stop that and remove guns from our streets.”