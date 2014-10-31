NYS troopers posted at school district due to threats

School officials say state troopers will be posted Friday at a Westchester County school district following threats that forced lockdowns two days in a row.

The Hendrick Hudson district in Montrose has three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school.

The Journal News says some parents said they would keep their children home.

Police say threats were called to the high school Tuesday and Wednesday. The nature of threats weren't disclosed.

The school was sealed Tuesday after a phone threat that followed an incident on Monday of a stolen computer and broken window in one a classroom Monday.

The Journal News says while police were in the building, a secretary received a call telling her the caller knew of the investigation. It was followed by a threat.