Older sister dies following head-on crash between 2 siblings in rural New York

NEW YORK — A third person has died following a head-on crash between two siblings in a rural town in western New York, officials said.

Dahlia J. Klink, 24, was pronounced dead Sunday night from injuries she suffered after her younger brother crashed his pickup truck into her vehicle shortly after noon Saturday in the town of Freedom, according to state officials.

Two passengers in Klink’s car, 6-year-old Molly Kibler and 17-year-old Havanah S. Lopez, were pronounced dead at the scene. A 4-year-old passenger had serious injuries.

Police said that Evan R. Klink, 21, was driving a pickup truck when he crossed the road’s centerline, crashing into the oncoming vehicle driven by his older sister.

Klink was treated for injuries and taken to a state police station for evaluation. A 19-year-old passenger in his car, Cameron Klink, was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

It is not yet clear if the passengers in either car were also related to the drivers. The investigation remained active Monday.