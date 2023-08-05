Online streamer Kai Cenat charged in riot due to his Union Square giveaway Friday afternoon, NYPD says

An online streamer is being charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after his internet post drew thousands of youths to Union Square — and the gathering descended into rioting, according to the NYPD.

Kai Cenat — who streams on platforms like Twitch and YouTube — was detained by the NYPD as thousands of youths clamored for giveaway electronics he had promised in his post and some threw punches, hurled objects, set off firecrackers and attacked the police.

At least 65 arrests were made from the crowd — 30 of whom were under age 18 — according to NYPD chief of department Jeffrey Maddrey.

“This is a group of young people that we had to be very, very delicate in how we handled this, all right? We wanted these kids to just comply with us and leave, but we were met with a lot of resistance. We were attacked,” he said late Friday in a news conference.

The event was prompted by Cenat, who had promised to give away PlayStation video game consoles and other electronics at 4 p.m.

The first crowds — a few hundred people — started gathering before 1 p.m., Maddrey said. Soon, it was thousands at the event, for which the streamer did not have a permit. The crowd grew unruly and youths spread beyond Union Square Park.

Some youths grabbed and threw plates from diners eating outside, destroyed vehicles, and attacked vendors and defied police orders.

Several people were injured and taken to the hospital, including police officers, Maddrey said.

He said some youths broke into a nearby construction site and stole tools to use in the chaos.

Video online shows a chaotic scene, including unruly and violent young people misbehaving in the streets, as well as rough arrests by the NYPD. In one video, two police officers are seen grabbing a youth who appeared to be walking away and one of them slams the youth’s head into the rear window of a taxicab, shattering the glass, during an arrest. It wasn’t clear what, if anything, the youth had been doing.