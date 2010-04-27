Paterson proposes furlough for state union employees

ALBANY - Trying to jump-start budget negotiations, Gov. David A. Paterson Tuesday proposed furloughing 100,000 unionized state employees for one day for each week that a fiscal plan isn't in place.

Paterson said he would ask the legislature for furlough authority, though leaders of the Democratic majorities expressed skepticism. Unions representing state workers vowed a court fight, saying furloughs violate their contracts.

The budget is 28 days late.

Under Paterson's proposal, the heads of state agencies would decide what day employees would be forced to stay home with no pay. Schedules would be juggled to avoid a disruption in services. The plan would go into effect on May 10.

"The state is facing fiscal and cash crises of unprecedented magnitude, and I am being forced to implement difficult actions . . . to put our state on the path to recovery," Paterson said. He added New York was poised to run out of money in June for the third time in seven months.

While the state hasn't resorted to furloughs in recent times, many others across the nation have, and used layoffs as well.

Robert Megna, Paterson's budget director, predicted the furlough plan would save $30 million per week. Of the affected workforce, which totals more than 130,000, 30 percent - including State Police troopers, prison guards, nurses and other critical occupations - would be exempted. Employees not under the governor's control, such as those who work for the legislature and courts, also would be unaffected.

The move comes after the Civil Service Employees Association, Public Employees Federation and others have rejected Paterson's call to forgo a 4 percent salary hike, delay one week's pay until retirement, and make other concessions for a total savings of $250 million. The state faces a $9.2-billion deficit for 2010-11.

CSEA president Danny Donohue dismissed the furlough plan as "nuts." PEF president Kenneth Brynien said it was "illegal [and] we will take every action necessary to stop the governor."

Paterson also asked lawmakers to put his $136-billion budget to a vote Wednesday. If they fail, he said, they should remain in the Capitol Monday through Friday, starting May 3. The legislature is scheduled to be in session for three days each week through most of May.

The legislative majorities were dismissive of both proposals. But the Senate's GOP minority, led by Dean Skelos of Rockville Centre, said it was willing to remain in Albany "every day, as long as it takes, to get a new budget in place."