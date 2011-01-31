Plane lands on I-80 in New Jersey

Authorities say a federally owned plane being used for local homeland security training made an emergency landing on Interstate 80 in northern New Jersey.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says the plane landed on the eastbound express lanes around 2:30 p.m. Monday after a fuel line malfunction prevented it from returning to nearby Teterboro Airport.

A flight instructor and law enforcement officer were on board. No injuries were reported.

The aircraft is owned by the Justice Department and was being used for a training flight for homeland security efforts by the prosecutor’s office.

A crew is removing the plane on a flatbed truck.