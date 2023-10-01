Police search for 9-year-old girl who was camping in upstate New York

MOREAU, N.Y. — Police were searching Sunday for a missing 9-year-old girl who had been camping with her family in upstate New York.

An Amber Alert was issued for Charlotte Sena, who was last seen on Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany.

The Amber Alert notice said the child was taken under circumstances that led police to believe she was in imminent danger. The state police said in an online statement that the alert was issued out "of an abundance of caution” due to how long she was missing.

An email seeking clarification was sent to state police.

Searchers were using dogs, helicopters, air boats and ATVs.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The girl had been staying at the park with a group of family and friends and disappeared after going for a bike ride, police told the Times Union of Albany.

She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.

Police and Gov. Kathy Hochul were scheduled to provide an update on the search on Sunday afternoon.