Powerball winning numbers: 12-36-38-54-61

Someone, somewhere might soon be making plans for an early retirement — the Powerball lottery numbers were drawn Wednesday night.

The winning numbers are 12-36-38-54-61, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3.

Before the drawing, stores across Long Island predicted the largest turnout for ticket purchases would be between Monday and Wednesday.

The Wednesday jackpot was $300 million.

Typically, the demand for tickets intensifies when jackpots reach $300 million or more, lottery experts say.

Wednesday’s jackpot was far from the record Powerball prize of $590.5 million in May 2013, but it will pay out a lump sum of $184.2 million before taxes, if at least one winning ticket is claimed.

The richest jackpot in U.S. history is a Mega Millions prize of $656 million in March 2012.