New Jersey making it easier for problem gamblers to ban themselves from casinos

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey is making it easier for people with a gambling problem to ban themselves from casinos.

The state Attorney General's Office, which includes the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, said Wednesday it will allow people to put their names on the state's gambling self-exclusion list for physical casinos by using the division's website.

Previously, people had to travel to a physical location or participate in a video conference to put their names on the self-exclusion list.

The list obligates casinos to prevent people on it from entering the gambling halls, and casinos are not allowed to market to or send inducements to gamble to people on the list.

“While gambling can be fun for some, it is not for everyone,” Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “Expanding our self-exclusion portal makes it easier for those struggling with addiction to manage their recovery.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The state sends a photo of the individual to all the casinos to assist in flagging and barring him or her from entering the premises.

New Jersey already allows people to sign up for self-exclusion from internet gambling online. The state could not immediately say how many names are currently on the exclusion lists.

The available exclusion periods for all types of gambling are one year, five years, or for life. People can request to be removed from the exclusion list and resume their eligibility to gamble after the conclusion of a one or five-year ban.

MaryJo Flaherty, acting director of the enforcement division, said the change will allow people more privacy to consider and make a highly consequential personal choice.

"This new online option empowers individuals with a private and efficient way to make decisions about their gaming habits, ensuring they have the resources they need to prioritize their well-being,” she said.

The web address is: https://www.njportal.com/dge/selfexclusion.

People will still have the option to put their names on the self-exclusion list via video conference, in person at DGE offices in Atlantic City or Trenton, or at one of the New Jersey racetracks in East Rutherford or Oceanport.