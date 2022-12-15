Hochul signs law banning sale of dogs, cats, rabbits in retail stores

ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed the “puppy mill pipeline” bill to ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail stores in a measure aimed at stopping the trade by abusive breeders.

The law sponsored by Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) and Assemb. Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan), will take effect in 2024 to allow pet stores to make arrangements to charge animal shelters rent to use their space for adoption of pets.

The goal is to prevent the sale of pets from large, abusive breeding companies, which, government and advocates’ reports have found, lack medical care and provide scant food and little contact with other animals. The resulting health issues can cost families thousands in veterinary bills after the animals are adopted.

Rosenthal said responsible breeders who sell a small number of animals won’t be hurt by the law.

The law seeks to bolster the use of adoption clinics to place animals from shelters into homes. Many of the larger pet store companies have already stopped selling dogs, cats and rabbits and instead focus on the trade in food, leashes, collars, toys and other items related to the pets.

Rosenthal said that about 60 stores statewide still sell dogs, cats and rabbits. Similar bans have passed in California, Illinois, Maine, Maryland and Washington state. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said New York’s law is “a long-standing goal for animal welfare groups” and a historic win for pets and consumers.

“New York State will no longer allow brutally inhumane puppy mills around the country to supply our pet stores and earn a profit off animal cruelty and unsuspecting consumers,” said Rosenthal. “Countless families will be spared the heartache of spending thousands on a beloved new pet that is genetically damaged and chronically ill.”

Gianaris said the law gives voice to the voiceless.

“Today is a great day for our four-legged friends and a big step forward in our fight against abusive and inhumane puppy mills,” said Gianaris, the deputy majority leader of the Senate. Pets “are members of our families and deserve the respect we've shown them today.”