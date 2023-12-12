State won't pursue the revival of a saltwater fishing license in 2024 budget

New York state will not include plans for a revived saltwater fishing license in its 2024 operating budget, officials said, putting the brakes on a proposal that has seen widespread opposition since it was rekindled by regulators earlier this year.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation, in response to questions from Newsday, said Gov. Kathy Hochul’s forthcoming budget won’t include the controversial proposal, which would have required saltwater anglers to pay a minimum of $10 a year to fund a variety of fishing projects, such as reefs and piers, beefed-up law enforcement and better communications.

“DEC is continuing to review and evaluate a marine fishing license structure for the state and will not be pursuing such a license in the upcoming budget,” the agency said.

One lawmaker who opposed the plan said the DEC statement signals defeat.

“This issue is dead -- for now, but I'm sure the DEC still harbors a desire to impose this requirement regardless of the lack of legislative and public support,” said Assemb. Fred Thiele (D-Sag Harbor), who said his office was swamped by constituents who opposed the plan. “This issue is dead for 2024, but the public will need to continue to be vigilant for sightings of this proposal.”

Last month, the DEC released the results of a survey showing that 56% of respondents opposed restarting a saltwater fishing license, while a separate informal survey of bait-and-tackle shops showed all 18 respondents opposed.

The DEC enacted a saltwater license in 2009, but it was repealed in 2011 by an act of the State Legislature amid widespread opposition. The DEC has since maintained a no-fee “registry” of salt-water anglers, but has said the nearly 400,000 of registrants may not reflect the up to 1 million saltwater anglers the federal government believes are fishing in the state. The DEC already charges for a freshwater fishing license in the state.

Steve Witthuhn, a Montauk charter boat captain who serves on the DEC’s Marine Resources Advisory Council, said that while he supports a saltwater fishing license, the DEC “still has work to do” to gain wider industry and angler support.

“We want them to get it right,” Witthuhn said, adding that getting more information about the size of the state's angler population could help New York get more fishing quota after years of cutbacks.

Next year, Witthuhn noted, saltwater anglers face a 28% reduction in the recreational quota for fluke and a 10% reduction in scup, according to recently released estimates from the DEC. Regulations will be finalized next year.