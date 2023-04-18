State Senate confirms Rowan Wilson as new NYS chief judge

ALBANY — Rowan D. Wilson was installed Tuesday as New York’s chief judge, becoming the first Black jurist to hold the post and delivering a political victory to progressive legislators and activists.

The Democratic-dominated State Senate voted to confirm Wilson by a 40-19 vote along party lines, with four absences.

In doing so, it elevated Wilson, 62, a Manhattan resident, to chief judge from associate judge on the Court of Appeals, New York’s top court, where he has served for six years and carved out a reputation as one of the bench’s leading liberals.

He was Gov. Kathy Hochul’s second choice to become chief judge. She suffered an unprecedented political defeat earlier this year when the Senate voted down her first choice, Hector LaSalle, who was seen as too conservative by many Democrats.

Rebounding, Hochul nominated Wilson, who received a much warmer welcome.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Rowan Wilson is among the highest legal intellects I have ever encountered and has an approach to decision-making that reflects the best of what our society deserves,” said Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), a LaSalle critic. “He will be a groundbreaking jurist who will elevate New York’s Court of Appeals to its rightful and historical place as a leader in American law.’

Wilson, a California native and Harvard Law School graduate, will take over from Janet DiFiore, who stepped down as chief judge in August. During the tenure of DiFiore, who was appointed by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the Court of Appeals had moved in a conservative direction and also dramatically reduced the number of civil and criminal cases the court heard annually.

Besides differing with DiFiore on court decisions, Wilson also told senators he would like to run the Court of Appeals differently: He’d hold longer judicial conferences to reach decisions and expand the court’s caseload.

Wilson’s ascendance creates a vacancy on the court — but only momentarily.

Hochul previously announced she would nominate Caitlin Halligan, a former state solicitor general who has argued cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, for the court, bringing it to a full seven members.

In fact, the Senate tentatively has scheduled a vote on Halligan for Wednesday. Early Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary panel advanced her candidacy to the Senate floor, pending Wilson’s confirmation.

Hochul’s intention to effectively name two Court of Appeals judges in one fell swoop is unprecedented and would be made possible by a bill approved by the State Legislature last month — a bill that Republican legislators said they might challenge in a lawsuit.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said the dual nominations appeared to be a “one for one” trade between Hochul and Democratic senators after the demise of LaSalle’s nomination.

“Judge Wilson, I presume, is a tip of the cap to the radical left,” said Ortt, a Niagara County Republican. “Ms. Halligan may be the governor’s nominee. It is our hope she is a more moderate voice” on the court.

Outnumbered 2-1 in the Senate, Republicans also criticized Wilson for one high-profile decision he wrote on the Court of Appeals.

The majority, led by Wilson, overturned a rape conviction over what the court called “inexplicable delays” by prosecutors that caused the case, People v. Regan, to drag out four years.

Among other things, the court noted St. Lawrence County prosecutors took about 2 1/2 years to obtain a warrant in the case. In the end, the court said delays denied the defendant his constitutional right to prompt prosecution.

Sen. Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk) contended it showed Wilson is a “judge who has gone outside the bounds of what the duties of a judge are.”

Democrats said Wilson would help change the direction of the court. Sen. Zellnor Myrie (D-Brooklyn) said the judge’s record showed he was a voice for victims of wrongful convictions and police misconduct and for tenants’ rights.