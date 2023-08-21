Carving of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's face unveiled at NYS Capitol

ALBANY — A carving of the face of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was unveiled Monday in the sandstone halls of New York state’s Capitol, the first new addition since 1898.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called Ginsburg, a New York native, “a woman who has inspired an entire generation.”

The carving is in a prominent place at the Capitol’s Great Western Staircase. The Capitol is adorned with the images of 78 people, most of whom were prominent figures from the 18th and 19th centuries. Among them are abolitionist Frederick Douglas and President Abraham Lincoln. Ginsburg is just the seventh woman to have her image carved into the ornate Capitol. The others include Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who led the effort to win the vote for women; and Civil War nurse Clara Barton.

Hochul, the state’s first woman governor, said Ginsburg’s image is located higher than the other women and above the carving of the U.S. Supreme Court’s first chief justice, John Jay.

“Her voice continues to inspire and prod women,” Hochul said at a brief ceremony. “She will continue to be a beacon of hope.”

Ginsberg died in 2020 at age 87 after establishing herself as a legal scholar, a leading feminist and a media star known as the “Notorious RBG.” In her 27 years in the U.S. Supreme Court she led fights for women’s rights. She was succeeded by Amy Coney Barrett, a nominee of then-President Donald Trump, who used the opening to solidify conservative control of the court.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ginsberg grew up in New York City, was a 1959 graduate of Columbia Law School, was the first woman professor at the law school, and was the second woman to serve as a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. The first was Sandra Day O’Connor, who was nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1981.