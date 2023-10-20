NewsRegion/State

School crossing guard fatally struck by truck in New York City

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — A school crossing guard was fatally struck by a dump truck in New York City on Friday, police said.

The 63-year-old crossing guard was on duty in Queens when she was hit by the truck just after 8 a.m., police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The dump truck driver remained at the scene and was not arrested. The crash is under investigation.

Visibility was poor across the city Friday morning because of rainy, cloudy conditions.

