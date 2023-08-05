Mega Millions 2nd prize $1M ticket sold in Commack as jackpot climbs to $1.55B

Although no one won the Mega millions jackpot Friday, a second-prize Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold for the Friday drawing at a Commack market, New York Lottery officials announced.

The second-place ticket was sold at the Bolla Market at 2084 Jericho Tpke., according to lottery officials.

This makes the second million-dollar winner sold on Long Island over the past two drawings.

With no first-prize winner, the jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is expected to be $1.55 billion, lottery officials said.

Tuesday's jackpot could be the largest in U.S. lottery history, exceeding the record amount of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. Friday's drawing was the 31st straight drawing with no jackpot winner, lottery officials said.

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night — the white balls 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56, plus the gold Mega Ball 20.

"With enthusiastic players across the country, many of whom are newcomers to the game, it is indeed likely that there will be a record Mega Millions jackpot," lottery officials said in a statement.

In Friday's drawing, there were 5.3 million winning tickets at all prize levels. Nine tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. Two are worth $2 million each because they included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase). They were sold in Michigan and Tennessee, lottery officials said.

Another Match 5-winning ticket was sold in Tennessee for the standard $1 million second-tier prize. Six other tickets also won $1 million, one each in Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma and Texas, officials said.

In a separate drawing this past Tuesday, a ticket sold on Long Island came within one correct Mega Ball number of hitting the $1.1 billion jackpot prize, lottery officials said.

The New York State Lottery said the $1 million second-place “consolation” prizewinning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven store located at 613 Broadhollow Rd. in Melville.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 25.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.