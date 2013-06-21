Sheila Abdus-Salaam joins N.Y. Appeals Court

ALBANY -- Sheila Abdus-Salaam was sworn in as the first black woman on New York's highest court yesterday after high praise and gentle ribbing from U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder about their days in law school.

Holder, in remarks before Abdus-Salaam was sworn in for the state Court of Appeals, said it was apparent from their time at Columbia Law School in the 1970s that she was intelligent, serious, witty and "Sheila could boogie."

Abdus-Salaam, during her own remarks in a court packed with relatives and colleagues, noted how improbable their professional achievements would have seemed four decades ago.

"Who knew that we would both attain such high positions, and that you would be the first black United States attorney general, and I would be the first black woman on the New York Court of Appeals?"

Abdus-Salaam, 60, was elected to trial-level state Supreme Court in 1993 and re-elected in 2007. She joined the state's midlevel Appellate Division court in Manhattan in 2009.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A graduate of Barnard College and Columbia, she worked for East Brooklyn Legal Services Corp., the state attorney general and New York City Office of Labor Services. She was also a judge on New York City's Civil Court.

Holder left the downtown courthouse for a reception across the street without taking questions from the press.