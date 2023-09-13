Siena poll: NYers support helping migrants, but partisan differences remain

ALBANY — A statewide poll found that most New Yorkers believe migrants fleeing to New York City and statewide are trying to build a better life and that America should adhere to the promise symbolized by the Statue of Liberty.

The Siena College Research Institute found 84% of those polled agree that most migrants escaping violence, political and economic chaos in other countries have come across the Mexican border to pursue a better life for their families. Strong majorities of Democrats — 92% — and Republicans — 73% — agreed.

Most New Yorkers — 56% to 36% — also supported using federal property as temporary shelters for migrants now in New York state, the poll said. A majority of New Yorkers — 59% to 33% — support making it easier for migrants now in New York to be allowed to work regardless of their immigration status.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said she continues to press Washington to let the migrants take jobs in New York in part to fill a labor shortage for the state’s harvest.

But the poll released Monday also found some stark differences between Democrats and Republicans.

For example, the poll said 69% of New Yorkers say America should continue to follow the message in the poem at the base of the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” Eighty percent of Democrats agreed with the sentiment, compared with 13% who disagreed, while 59% of Republicans agreed with the message and 31% disagreed.

New Yorkers were sharply divided by political party on other questions about immigration:

When asked about the statement “America no longer needs immigrants,” 63% of all New Yorkers polled disagreed to 30% who agreed. By party, 73% of Democrats disagreed, while 51% of Republicans agreed.

When asked if “immigrants take more in resources than they return in economic activity,” 42% of all New Yorkers agreed and 48% disagreed. By party affiliation, 62% of Democrats disagreed, while 69% of Republicans agreed.

When asked if immigrants just want “free handouts … and do not want to work,” 61% of all New Yorkers polled disagreed, while 35% agreed. By party, 77% of Democrat disagreed with the statement and 64% of Republicans agreed.

In addition, while 60% of all New Yorkers polled support an immigration reform bill that would provide a pathway to citizenship for all immigrants without required documents now living in the U.S., 51% of Republicans opposed it while 76% of Democrats supported the idea.

The partisan divide also was sharp when New Yorkers were asked about the unfinished wall that former GOP President Donald Trump began at the Mexican border to stem the tide of illegal immigration. New Yorkers opposed the wall 50% to 41%. By party, 77% of Republicans support finishing the wall compared with 68% of Democrats who oppose it.

“When it comes to migrants and issues associated with immigration, there is a huge partisan divide,” said Don Levy, the poll’s director.

The poll questioned 424 adults from Sept. 5 through Friday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.