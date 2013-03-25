Skelos: Gun-clip limit on 'indefinite postponement'

ALBANY -- As the legislature began the process of enacting a new state budget Sunday, its top Republican said lawmakers effectively will cancel a ban on the sale of gun and rifle magazines larger than seven rounds that was set to take effect April 15.

In doing so, Senate co-leader Dean Skelos (R-Rockville Centre) confirmed a plan lawmakers outlined last week.

The budget will include an "indefinite postponement of the issue concerning the clips," Skelos said just before the Senate began passing the first of several bills to enact a $136 billion state budget.

Lawmakers expect to finish by the end of the week, beating the April 1 deadline.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo previously signaled he would back down on the seven-round limit because manufacturers don't make such magazines. The governor called it an "inconsistency" and insisted he was not rolling back the gun law.