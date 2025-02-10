NYS bill to delay state, congressional special elections until November pulled for now

ALBANY — A state bill that could have delayed filling a vacant Republican seat in Congress until November was pulled before a vote on Monday.

Two state sources said Gov. Kathy Hochul persuaded the State Legislature to delay any action on the proposal.

The bill would require all special elections to fill vacated state and congressional seats to be held on Election Day in November. The bill’s Democratic supporters said they sought to save money by avoiding separate special elections and to assure a bigger voter turnout.

Republican, however, said the bill would potentially weaken the GOP’s slim majority in Congress. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Schuylerville Republican, is President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to the United Nations. If she is confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, her upstate seat in a heavily Republican district would be vacant until it is filled by a special election.

Republicans have a 219-215 majority in the House.

Currently, most special elections are filled within 90 days.

The state sources said Hochul, a Democrat, called for a delay in acting on the bill. One of the sources noted that Hochul is negotiating with the Republican Trump administration on billions of dollars in federal aid for infrastructure and other programs.

The bill was introduced late Friday and sponsored by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers). The bill moved quickly and could have reached the floor of each chamber as early as Monday for approval by the Democratic majorities.

But the Assembly adjourned without taking up the bill. The Senate didn’t advance its version of the bill that had moved to the powerful Rules Committee, which could send the measure to a floor vote.

The bill, however, remains active and could still be sent to votes by the full Senate and Assembly. Hochul, however, would have to sign the bill into law and any attempt to override a veto would be unlikely.

Republicans had called the bill a brazen, politically motivated power grab to rig the electoral system.

"The bill that was introduced to delay the special election for the 21st Congressional District is no longer moving forward," said Assembly Republican leader Will Barclay of Pulaski. "It was a terrible piece of legislation in policy and in principle. Thanks to strong pushback from Republican legislators and North Country residents, the bill has been halted."

"Once a seat becomes vacant, a special election should be called at a reasonable time to ensure all New Yorkers have the representation they deserve," Barclay said in a statement.

Stefanik has become an ardent support of Trump and in a hearing pledged to continue Trump’s "America first" mantra if confirmed as ambassador.