NY board warns of people posing as election officials confronting voters 

ALBANY — The state Board of Elections is warning voters statewide that people impersonating election officials are going door-to-door accusing voters of committing a crime because of discrepancies in their voter registration.

The motivation or goal of the impostors operating statewide, including Suffolk County, isn’t clear, election officials said. On Friday, the Nassau County Board of Elections issued its own advisory to voters.

In each case, the impostors demanded to see the voter’s identification. The fake officials then claim the voter is committing a crime by being registered to vote in multiple counties. The state Board of Elections said that in every case so far the voter was legally registered in their home county, but had a previous registration in a different county where they once lived that had already been purged from the state database.

State and county election officials are tracking reports and reporting them to local police as well as state and federal law enforcement agencies, according to Board of Elections spokeswoman Kathleen McGrath

“We are extremely alarmed by these actions.” said Raymond J. Riley III, co-executive director of the State Board of Elections. “These individuals are impersonating government officials in an effort to intimidate voters based on inaccurate and misleading information.”

In addition to the case reported in Suffolk County, incidents have been reported in Albany, Chautauqua, Jefferson, Onondaga, Ontario, Orange, Putnam, Saratoga, Schenectady, Steuben, Warren and Washington counties. The state Board of Elections is receiving more reports daily, McGrath said.

In Warren County, about 50 miles north of Albany, two women appeared Sunday at the door of a woman who recently moved to her home, said Don Lehman, Warren County spokesman.

“It seems they are trying to confront people who illegally registered,” Lehman told Newsday. But the voter was registered legally, he said.

“They shook up this woman pretty significantly,” Lehman said. “It seemed like some confrontational situation, almost accusatory, handing them a complaint form and implying she could be the subject of this election complaint … They put the fear of God in her.”

The pair carried some identification cards purportedly from neighboring Washington County, but they weren’t authorized to work for or act on behalf of that county, according to a joint statement by both counties.

The pair of women didn’t try to get any money or personal information that would typically be sought in an identity theft scam, Lehman said.

Lehman said there’s no known connection to one party or organization or support of a political party.

He said, however, that county and state officials have known about some individuals since 2020 who have used voter records to try to investigate possible voter fraud on their own.

“There is a group that state elections people are aware of that believes there are many, many people who are illegally voting with false names and false addresses,” Lehman said. “These groups have been claiming election fraud and have been out there for a while.”

No connection between those individuals and the current incidents has been determined, he said.

Elections officials say the new incidents don’t reflect how legitimate government election workers operate.

“We want to assure all New Yorkers that any employee of the state or county board of elections would conduct themselves in a professional manner and willingly present identification when engaging with voters,” said Kristen Zebrowski Stavisky, the other co-executive director of the state Board of Elections. “When in doubt, please know you can always contact your state or county board of elections directly with any questions.”

State officials advise a voter who is approached by someone claiming to be an election official to get as much information from the visitor as possible, including names and license plate numbers, then to contact local police. Voters shouldn’t reveal any of their own personal information, officials said.

“The ability to vote without fear or intimidation is one of our most sacred rights as American citizens, and it is unconscionable that anyone would even attempt to sabotage the sanctity of this bedrock democratic principle,” said Nassau County Legis. Joshua Lafazan (D-Woodbury). “We must all be alert and engaged to protect ourselves from being deceived by these malicious impostors.”