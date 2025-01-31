NYS officials, citing state/local control, to resist Trump's order on education

ALBANY — New York officials said they will oppose President Donald Trump’s executive order to replace what he calls "radical indoctrination" of "anti-American ideologies" in public schools with "a patriotic admiration for our incredible nation and the values for which we stand."

In an apparent reference to gender-altering operations and separate sex restrooms, Trump said schools are “steering students toward surgical and chemical mutilation without parental consent or involvement or allowing males access to private spaces designated for females.” The order also targets teaching about structural racism and "white privilege."

A day after Trump issued the order, New York officials said they are ready to resist it.

The president "lacks authority to disregard acts of Congress," said J.P. O’Hare, spokesman for the state education department.

"We are reviewing the recent executive orders," O’Hare told Newsday in a written response. "This review is informed by our belief that state and local control remains the bedrock of our nation’s education system, and this principle will not be enhanced through federal curriculum mandates.

"We remain committed to ensuring that schools are safe, welcoming environments for all students, which is a bipartisan issue," O’Hare said. "We will continue to work with the Legislature and governor to ensure that our schools remain devoted to truth, excellence, and free inquiry."

In New York state, education policy is set by the state Board of Regents, who are chosen by the State Legislature. Under law, local school boards have great latitude in what is taught in schools.

The state School Boards Association is reviewing this and other Trump executive orders that could impact schools, said association spokesman David Albert.

Speaking generally, Albert said states govern education including curriculum, but the federal government can influence instruction, curriculum, content standards and testing by placing conditions on federal funding.

"In some cases, we may not have more clarity until the appropriate executive agencies issue further guidance on these topics," Albert said in a written response to Newsday.

The Democratic-led Legislature had already raised concerns about Trump using his office to instill what they call his political agenda.

"In New York, the Legislature does not dictate curriculum — we leave that to the experts," said Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove). "Trump is extraordinarily limited in what he can do to dictate curriculum.

"The challenge is someone like Trump will monetize the federal Department of Education to threaten to reduce needed funding with states that don’t comply with his concept of the world," Lavine said in an interview.

Trump said his order would be enforced by prosecutors and by the threat of a loss of federal school aid.

"This Republican Party is anti-science and Trump’s views are anti-science," Lavine said in an interview. " ... We have a proud history in New York of respecting and protecting the rights of our citizens and we are not going to deviate from that."

Gov. Kathy Hochul referred questions to the state Education Department. Legislative leaders didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump said details of his proposal will be released within three months.

In New York, the State Legislature over the years has directed certain topics to be covered by schools, such as slavery and the Irish Potato Famine and last year to teach phonics in a "back-to-basics" program. But neither governors nor legislatures have used law to mandate a full statewide curriculum.

Assemb. Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) is shown in Patchogue on March 2, 2023. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

On Thursday, Lavine introduced a bill to require schools to teach about the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol in Washington which left police officers dead and resulted in the arrests of hundreds of Trump supporters. They were seeking to block the Electoral College vote that sealed Trump’s loss in the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

This year, Trump pardoned those supporters.

"With this legislation, we ensure that it’s a day that will not be forgotten despite the efforts of our current president," Lavine said.