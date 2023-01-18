Hochul: Program aims to reduce on-the-job cancer among firefighters

A state outreach program will soon launch with an aim of helping New York firefighters reduce on-the-job exposure to toxins that can increase the threat of cancer, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control initiative, which coincides with January's Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, is designed to raise cancer education and awareness among firefighters statewide and support those already diagnosed with the often deadly disease.

"The state's firefighters bravely risk their own lives and safety every day to protect their fellow New Yorkers," Hochul said in a news release. "Sadly, cancer is a serious threat to the health and well-being of all of our fire service members."

State fire officials launched a similar program in early-2020 but it was placed on hold due to the pandemic.

Studies have shown that firefighters are at a higher risk of cancer, predominantly due to their exposure to an increased level of toxins found in smoke at structure fires.

Two studies conducted by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found that the rate of cancer among firefighters nationwide was nearly 10% higher than the general public. Firefighters had a 15% higher rate of dying from cancer, according to the 2013 studies.

But research has shown that fire service members can take simple steps to reduce their exposure to toxins and other carcinogens by up to 85%, officials said. Among the steps: performing on-scene decontamination, immediately using post-fire wipes, showering and changing clothes as soon as possible, and washing tools, equipment and apparatus after use in a fire.

"The brave women and men of New York's fire service protect us from danger every day," said Jackie Bray, the state Homeland Security and Emergency Services commissioner, in the release. "However, too many lives of firefighters are being lost to cancer."

Beginning this month, the state will host Firefighter Contamination Reduction and Cancer Prevention classes in counties across the state with a demonstration of the new decontamination protocols and an educational video that details the rules and the cancer risks facing firefighters.

Firefighter decontamination kits will be distributed to attendees that include items such as a five-gallon bucket, post-fire wipes, a hose, detergent, brush and spray bottle.

Fire department personnel interested in hosting or attending an educational session can do so by accessing the Office of Fire Prevention and Control training calendar or contacting the fire coordinator in their county.