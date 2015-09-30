State to spend $20M on affordable housing in areas hit by superstorm Sandy

New York State is setting aside $20 million to build affordable housing units in communities that were damaged by superstorm Sandy and other severe weather systems in recent years.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office announced the funds Wednesday.

Local housing officials and developers from more than 30 counties that saw damage from Sandy, Hurricane Irene or Tropical Storm Lee are eligible to apply for a portion of the money.

The Democratic governor says the investment is intended to help local communities build safer and more resilient affordable housing that can withstand future storms.

The money comes from federal disaster recovery funds.