Thick, heavy smoke billows over downtown Hartford after fire erupts in building

HARTFORD, CT. — Thick, gray smoke billowed from downtown Hartford, Connecticut, Tuesday as firefighters tried to quickly douse a fire in the city's Frontier building.

The fire erupted around 3 p.m. at the 10-story building, amid flash-flood warnings prompted by thunderstorms sweeping through the area.

By late afternoon, crews extinguished the blaze at the building, which houses a telecommunications company.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation, but officials said it started in a storage unit.

Photos from the scene showed smoke streaming out of grates on the outside of the building's bottom floor.

There were no injuries, officials said.