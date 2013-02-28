Thousands rally in Albany against gun law

ALBANY -- National Rifle Association president David Keene told a rally of thousands of opponents of New York's new gun control law yesterday that his group will help them ensure that the Second Amendment rights passed down to them will be passed on to future generations.

"We've lost battles before. We will not lose the war," Keene said. He was cheered by the throng that filled the Albany park west of the Capitol, many arriving on buses from across the state and advocating repeal of one of the toughest gun-control laws in the United States.

"New York has proven once again that it can top Washington in terms of the high-handedness of some of the people that hold its highest offices," Keene said. "I'm here to join you in protesting the fact that your governor is willing to sacrifice the constitution, your rights as citizens and the prerogatives of his legislature on the altar of his own ambition and on the ego of Michael Bloomberg of New York City."

The law enacted Jan. 15, pushed by Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, sets a seven-bullet limit on magazines, tightens the definition of illegal "assault weapons" and requires owners of formerly legal semi-automatic guns to register them.

"We will not comply," the crowd chanted. Several protesters said it is unconstitutional, violating their right to bear arms. They also chanted, "Cuomo's got to go."

Administration officials declined to respond directly but noted that a recent poll showed 65 percent of New Yorkers support the law and that the crowd was half the 10,000 that organizers said they expected. That Siena College poll showed strong support in the greater New York City area, with opposition in many upstate counties. Bloomberg is an advocate of gun control whose city has even tighter restrictions than the state law.

Two lines in the morning stretched through the underground concourse of Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany, with a mass of demonstrators waiting to pass through checkpoints and metal detectors to enter the Capitol. Several held signs with slogans such as, "Don't tread on me." Some signs depicted Cuomo as a fascist dictator.

Extra state troopers were on duty. They estimated the crowd at "5,000-plus," spokeswoman Kristin Lowman said. No incidents were reported.

The New York Rifle & Pistol Association, organizer of the rally, and other opponents have filed notice of their intent to sue in an attempt to overturn the law. At least 22 counties, whose clerks and sheriffs would be responsible for registration and enforcement, have passed resolutions calling for at least partial repeal.