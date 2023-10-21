NewsRegion/State

Toddler, 3, grazed by bullet in bed in Connecticut; police say drive-by shooting was 'targeted'

By The Associated Press

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A 3-year-old in Connecticut was grazed by a bullet while lying in bed during a drive-by shooting early Saturday, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, East Haven Police Capt. Joseph Murgo said.

Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Murgo said. He said officers ultimately determined that someone opened fire from a passenger window in a dark-colored SUV as it sped by.

Investigators believe it was “a targeted attack" and are following several leads, Murgo said.

